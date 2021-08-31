 Skip to main content
National exhibit on display at Blair Library
Thanks to a national grant, the Blair Public Library and Technology Center will be hosting a traveling exhibit, Thinking Money for Kids. The 1,000 square foot exhibit opened with a kick-off event Saturday morning, Aug. 28, and will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 18.

Thinking Money for Kids is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.

The grant is sponsored by the American Library Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. A museum-quality exhibit, Thinking Money for Kids will be on display in only 50 libraries across the nation. Host libraries were selected by a peer-reviewed, competitive application process. The Blair library is the only library chosen in all of Nebraska and western and central Iowa.

Exhibit Coordinator Margaret Hanson said she spent over 20 years in the banking industry, “and I continue to see the struggles families experience because of the ease of using an ATM card, the ease of using credit cards and the mindset of trying to keep up with the neighbors.”

She said money is an important topic, but it’s one that many families forget to discuss with their children.

“Society has changed, most teens have little experience with a bank account and fail to understand the responsibility of using a debit card,” Hanson said. “Parents often send their children off to college or out in to the workforce with no knowledge of budgeting, saving money or tracking expenditures.

“This exhibit will hopefully begin a dialogue to prepare youth for the money-world and kick-start conversations between adults to be more aware of where and how their earnings are spent. We encourage people of all ages to come explore Thinking Money for Kids.”

The library is partnering with the Blair High School’s FBLA chapter whose members will be helping visitors with various aspects of the exhibit.

Federal Trade Commission handouts will be available in English and Spanish relating to topics such as debt collection, identity theft, types of scams, data breaches and even online dating pitfalls.

During September, the library will be offering additional free programs for all ages and a variety of topics, including Medicare supplement changes, charitable giving, what you need to know when buying your first car, how the Better Business Bureau can help you, story times, and maybe even decorating a cookie or two.

Library staff will be available to help with the exhibit and answer questions. The Creative Commons will also be open for visitors to learn about 3-D printing, laser printing and the cricut.

The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

