Nebraska health standards process

As work on the Nebraska Health Education Standards continues, it is important to understand how the standards development process works and to know where the Nebraska Department of Education is in the development of NE Health Education Standards.
The State Board of Education does not write standards.
The Nebraska Department of Education leads content standards development. The Nebraska health education standards development process included reviewing best practices and examining state data on health-related topics. Writing teams composed of school personnel wrote the standards with input from subject matter experts representing institutions such as the Department of Health and Human Services and post-secondary education departments of health and social work.
The State Board of Education guides NDE in the revision process and approves standards once they are finalized. There could be several drafts of the health education standards before the Fall 2021 when the board may be asked to approve the final draft.
The first draft of the standards is NOT the final draft.
The public was invited to provide feedback in support or opposition to specific standards proposed in the first draft released to the public in March. At the April State Board of Education meeting, the board directed the Nebraska Department of Education to use public input survey results and standards input e-mail comments submitted from March 10-25 to begin revising the first draft. The revision process is under way with a second draft anticipated sometime this summer. Once the second draft is completed, it will be released to the public for review and comment.
Content standards are not curriculum.
The State Board of Education approves content standards whereas local school districts select and approve curriculum. Content standards, which generally indicate what students should know or be able to do, once approved by the State Board of Education, serve as frameworks for local school districts. Local school districts determine the curriculum necessary for students to meet standards. Curriculum includes how students learn what they need to know or be able to do and includes, for example, learning experiences, lessons, and learning materials. Teachers, curriculum directors, and local school boards, not the State Board of Education, have control over the curriculum that is taught in schools.
Nebraska Health Education Standards include more than Human Growth and Development.
The first draft of the standards included eight topics (strands): Personal Health, Nutrition and Physical Activity Promotion, Substance Abuse Prevention, Consumer and Environmental Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, Injury Prevention and Safety, Social, Emotional and Mental Health, as well as Human Growth and Development. Each of the strands included standards for grades K-8 and high school which are broad statements that describe learning expectations.
In summary, the Nebraska Department of Education is working diligently to make revisions to the first draft of proposed Health Education Standards based on input provided by Nebraskans. As additional drafts are completed, the public will again be invited to review and provide feedback. The process of developing a final draft is an iterative process guided by the State Board of Education.
The statements in this article represent my personal thoughts and not those of the Nebraska State Board of Education.