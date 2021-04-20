In 2018, the Nebraska Legislature passed the Reading Improvement Act. The goal of the law is to assure that students are reading at grade-level by the end of third grade.
To that end the law requires that K-3 students are assessed three times a year so reading deficiencies are identified early. Within several weeks of identifying reading deficiencies parents/guardians are notified and an individualized reading plan is developed. The individualized reading plan describes the specific reading intervention services the student will receive.
Examples of possible services include individual and small group interventions provided during school hours, intensive summer reading programs, parent-guided home reading, and tutoring. Interventions are based on assessment results and may focus on any one or combination of the five essential reading components: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and reading comprehension.
Nebraska Reads is a Nebraska Department of Education initiative that supports the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act and focuses on high-quality reading instruction at all grade levels with targeted interventions for children in K-3rd grade. Since the law was enacted in 2019-20, the Nebraska Department has been developing resources for teachers and parents such as approved K-3 reading assessments, reading instruction resources, and reading strategies and tools for at-home reading.
Schools, teachers and parents working together should help K-3rd graders learn to read so they have the potential for academic success. However, it is important to remember that foundational skills necessary to facilitate learning to read occur even before children enter kindergarten. Future directions for Nebraska Reads include expanding resources to promote the development of pre-reading skills as well as resources to help struggling readers of all ages.
Nebraska Reads can be accessed at: https://www.education.ne.gov/nebraskareads/
The statements in this article represent my personal thoughts and not those of the Nebraska State Board of Education.