Nebraska’s Indian wars subject of Neihardt Center presentation

More than three centuries of Nebraska’s history during the Plains Indian Wars is the subject of a presentation by Jeff Barnes at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft on Sunday, Feb. 27. Admission is free for the 2 p.m. program. Masks required.
“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars,” by historian Jeff Barnes, is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native Americans and Europeans/Americans in Nebraska from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers. These places of interaction include explorations, trading posts and missions, military forts and fights, and include contemporary recognition of important individuals during the conflicts.
“For a state as relatively young as Nebraska is, it’s remarkable that landmark events between these cultures were happening a half century before the Declaration of Independence,” said Barnes. “History continued to be made here as the cultures continued to meet, and how those meetings were commemorated and how we mark them today is remarkable in itself.”
The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’s newest book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”
“The points of these contacts are marked throughout Nebraska, in some places familiar to many but in other places remote and seldom seen,” said Barnes. “With the ‘social distancing’ that we’re encouraged to adopt, seeing these monuments in natural settings that haven’t changed greatly is a great Nebraska weekend adventure.”
A fifth-generation Nebraskan and former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a past trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society, former chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and former marketing director of the Durham Museum.
The John G. Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft, Nebraska. For more information, call 402-648-3388, e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit www.neihardtcenter.org/events.