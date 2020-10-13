The NEN Vipers, the softball co-operative featuring Pender, Wisner-Pilger and BRLD, saw its season come to an end at the Class B Subdistrict 6 tournament in Wayne.
The second-seeded Vipers began the tournament Monday afternoon with an 8-0 loss to eventual B-6 champion, third-seeded Crete, in five innings. Macy Stuhr took the loss in the circle for the Vipers.
NEN was held to just three hits in their opening game, a single apiece by Dawson Anderson, Camryn Miller and Skyler Prokop.
It got much better for the Vipers in their second game as they blanked winless Schuyler 12-0 in three innings behind Stuhr’s pitching.
Mesa Kelly, Paige Schuster, Carson Miller and Camryn Miller led the Viper offense with two hits apiece. Kelly scored a run and Schuster scored twice. Carson Miller jacked a three-run homer, scored two runs and drover in four while Camryn Miller drove in two. Avery Wegner doubled while Anderson, Prokop, Stuhr and Emma Krusemark also hit safely for the Vipers. Lillie Timm scored two runs and Camryn Brehmer scored one. Reese Kniefl drove in two runs.
The Vipers’ got some much-needed revenge in their next game, a 10-2, five-inning win over Wayne on Tuesday that avenged a narrow 6-5 loss to the Blue Devils on Sept. 24. Stuhr fashioned a three-hitter to earn the win.
Timm led the Vipers offense with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, including a three-run homer, while scoring two runs and driving in four. Maria Ras added a pair of hits while driving in two runs. Kelly, Schuster and Anderson also hit safely for the Vipers. Kelly and Anderson scored two runs each while Schuster scored one. Prokop scored two runs, Kneifl scored one and Camryn Miller drove in a run.
The win advanced NEN into the championship series of the double elimination tournament. The bats cooled off in their second meeting with Crete, however, as the Vipers were held to just two hits in a 12-2 loss in four innings. A single by Kelly and a two-run bomb from Timm, both in the first inning, was all the offense NEN could muster against Cardinal pitcher Lexi Mach. Mackenzie Steuer hit a grand slam for the Cardinals who scored six runs in the top of first inning and four more in the second.
Stuhr took the loss, which ended NEN’s season at 22-6 and was the final game in a Vipers uniform her and teammates Kelly, Anderson, Carson Miller, Ras and Prokop.
Crete advanced to a Class B district final against Wahoo on Friday in Crete.
NEN, who had stood 11th in the wildcard standings on Monday, fell out of the top 16 following district play. Wayne, who had started the week in the number-six slot in the wildcard rankings compiled by the Nebraska School Activities Association, tumbled to 11th but still qualified for a district final. They were to travel to Grand Island on Friday to take on Grand Island Central Catholic.