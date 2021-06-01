NET grant to aid city’s wells

The City of Tekamah will receive $95,615 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for a project to improve its municipal wells.
The NET announced funding for the project at its meeting on April 8, 2021, in Lincoln. The project is one of the 113 receiving $18,350,515 in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year. Of these, 42 were new applications and 71 are carry-over projects.
The city’s project is designed to combat high nitrate levels in its wells. A similar NET grant in 2018 allowed for the installation of a primary aquifer seal outside the casing of the city’s municipal well near the fire station and a full decommission of four older capped wells in the same area.
Drinking water tests following this effort have shown a drop in nitrate levels from 9.4 down to 2.4 parts per million. Based on the success of the first project, the city now plans to protect the groundwater source of the four remaining active municipal wells. The grant only covers the upgrade of one more well. The city is eligible to reapply for additional funding next year to upgrade the others.
The process to fix a second well will be the same as the process begun in 2018 to fix a well next to the fire station, city officials said. The project consists of puncturing the well casings and installing a primary aquifer seal at a known semi-impervious geologic layer.
Three older capped wells will also be fully decommissioned with grout pumped outside of their well casings.
The success of the new project will be based on water quality monitoring at each municipal well, and at new monitoring wells installed adjacent to each municipal well site.
Tests have shown that certain city wells experience higher nitrate levels depending on how long they run. To keep nitrate levels low, the water department rotates pumping among the city’s five wells.
Decreasing nitrate levels in all of Tekamah’s municipal wells will allow the city to stop rotating among its wells for its drinking water supply, Because all of the wells can be used at once, the overall city pumping capacity will increase which allows time for additional maintenance and will provide safer drinking water.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has agreed to provide financial and technical support for this project.
The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $349 million in grants to over 2,400 projects across the state. Anyone—citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses—can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska.
At its May 25 meeting, Tekamah City Council agreed to a few recently announced minor changes to the interlocal agreements need to make the project work.
Although the changes amount to a few thousand dollars, they won’t end up costing the city anything, the NRD’s Paul Woodward told the council Thursday night. The only cost the city will incur, he said, is the hiring of an engineer to submit plans to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showing what happens to the well. That cost already is projected as part of the city’s in-kind match for the grants.
In other matters during its brief May 27 meeting, the council:
—Approved waiving the fees at the compactor station east of town on June 19 for a citywide clean-up day. Household waste can be dumped for free at the compactor that day. Appliances also can dropped off free of charge.
—Allowed Street Department head Matt Deemer to hire two seasonal employees for the summer. Deemer expected to have the hires completed early this week.
—Approved City Clerk/Treasurer Karolyn McElroy to participate in the Municipal Accounting and Finance Conference held virtually on June 15-17 and 22-24.
Among the topics to be presented, she said, is a workshop on federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. McElroy said teh city could be in line to receive as much as $228,000 from the act, with half coming up front and the other half a year later, but she said she has received no specific information, such as where the money could be used. The money initially will come to the state who then will apportion it to the counties and cities. Once received, the city then would have until Dec. 31, 2014, to spend the money and report the spending to the appropriate agency.
—Approved a lot split sought by Bret Brodersen.
He was asking to split a parcel of land he owns between the Dollar General and Bomgaars stores on the south edge of Tekamah.
Brodersen told the council that a retail business was interested in the site, but the deal has since fallen through.
“But since I went through the expense of the survey, I thought I’d ask for the split anyway,” he said. “The chances of somebody else wanting the same size piece is pretty good. If it needs changed later, we can do that, too.”
He said the size of the split lot will mirror the size of the Dollar General lot.