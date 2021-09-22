Neumann volume too much for Tigers

A nearly 2-to-1 advantage in plays from scrimmage helped Bishop Neumann claim a 28-6 victory over Tekamah-Herman on Homecoming night at Wayne Reeves Field in Wahoo Friday night.
Neumann improved to 2-2 on the year, the Tigers dipped to 1-3.
During the contest, the Tigers ran just 36 plays on 10 possessions. Meanwhile, Neumann had the ball 12 times and ran 67 plays.
Kody Bitter’s 50 rushing yards was the lion’s share of Tekamah-Herman’s offensive output that totaled just 44 yards of total offense.
Bitter saw several good gains taking a direct snap from center in a wildcat formation. Offensive coordinator Taylor Klein said the wildcat look is an example of coaches working to be creative and putting players in the best position to be successful.
“We’re getting more comfortable with the offense and we’re getting the looks we want, we just need to finish the plays and we’ll find that success,” he said. “We feel we’re getting really close to that.”
Another gallant performance by the Tiger defense kept Neumann at bay, and the team in the game, for much of the contest.
While the Cavaliers were able to piece together a handful of long possessions, only two of them resulted in points. A 10-play, 65-yard march on the game’s opening possession ended with Silas Mongar’s five-yard scoring run. Mongar led his club with 106 yards on 18 carries.
Neumann took advantage of a short field following a Tiger punt to score again midway through the second stanza. Quarterback Connor Schutt found Luke Meis with a 27-yard scoring toss. For the game, Schutt went 14-of-20 through the air, using seven different receivers to pile up for 165 yards and two scores.
Bitter led the Tiger defense with 16 tackles from his linebacker spot, including two for losses. Logan Burt was credited with a dozen stops while Austin Breckenridge also hit double figures with 10. Isaac Ruwe posted nine.
For the third time this year, the Tigers picked up their only score of the game on defense. Kaleb Quick jumped a short Cavalier passing route and sailed 52 yards for a score just before the end of the first half. Quick’s TD, his second defensive touchdown this season, had the Tigers in the game, trailing 14-6 headed into the break.
Neumann regained momentum by scoring on its first possession of the second half. Much like the first half, the Cavaliers marched 60-yards in eight plays, capped by a leaping touchdown catch by Sam Stuhr on an 12-yard toss from Schutt.
Schutt capped the scoring himself early in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard run. His score came two plays after the Tigers mishandled a punt at their own 14.
Klein said the competition only gets tougher for the Tigers going forward.
“We need to face that as a challenge to overcome and hit it with some confidence and aggressiveness,” he said.
On Friday, 10th ranked Crofton visits Tiger Stadium for the final non-district game of the season. The Warriors are 2-2 after a 22-14 loss to Aquinas Catholic last Friday. Oakland-Craig topped Crofton 42-13 the week before. Both O-C and Aquinas are ranked in the top 10 and both are in the same district as the Tigers.
“We are going to need to move the ball to stay in those games,” Klein said, “and we’ll continue to be creative and attack the weaknesses of their defenses to help get that done.”
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 6 0 0— 6
Bishop Neumann 6 8 6 8—28
First Quarter
BN—Mongar, 5-yard run (kick failed) 9:42
Second Quarter
BN—Meis, 27-yard pass from Schutt (Mongar pass from Schutt) 7:11
T-H—Quick, 52-yard interception return (kick failed) 0:38
Third Quarter
BN—Stuhr, 12-yard pass from Schutt (kick failed) 4:33
Fourth Quarter
BN—Schutt, 11-yard run (Barry pass from Schutt) 10:34
Team Statistics T-H BN
First downs 2 19
Rushes-yards 25-43 53-179
Avg. per rush 1.72 3.38
Pass comp.-att.-int. 1-11-0 14-20-1
Passing yards 1 165
Total yards 44 344
Return yards 154 34
Punts-avg. 9-29.0 4-28.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 10-80