New dining destination opening downtown

The Tipsy Pig, located at 477 S. 13th Street in Tekamah, will be opening Monday, June 28, at 11 a.m., to serve lunch until 2 p.m. But wait, there’s more! They will stay open all day and serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Regardless of what you may have heard, however, this is not a barbecue establishment. The Tipsy Pig is named in honor of the owners’ – Tom and Maggie Andreasen’s – domesticated swine companion animal, “Willis.”
“We don’t let him drink, though,” said Tom.
The couple’s other idea was to name the place after their Labradoodle, “Hank.” They had even devised a way to answer the business phone: “Thanks for calling Hanks. How doodle you do?”
But, eventually they decided against Hanks as a name for their new place. Which is just as well. The Tipsy Pig has a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ that is charming.
Joining the Andreasens on their business venture is Renee Osmera, the former owner of Winners. That was the previous occupant of the space the Tipsy Pig now inhabits. She will be doing the cooking.
Colton Morrow-Merrill Is lined up to be the bartender. He is coming aboard after serving as a bartender at college. His family owns and operates the Morrow Kennels in Tekamah.
Tom will manage the kitchen while Maggie works the front of the house. Tom said it was funny how the division of labor worked out.
“I’m the friendly one,” he said. “She is way more the talker though.”
Both Andreasens know what is needed for a successful business, as both come from restaurant backgrounds. Maggie’s family owns Kelley’s Fish Market in Blair. Tom’s family owned the Talk O’ the Town (now Jake’s) in Blair.
“We both learned quite a bit helping our families,” Maggie said.
Tom had been talking about starting their own place for quite a while, Maggie said. But, it was never the right place or right time. Then, the planets aligned and they decided the location and the moment had arrived.
“It was my wife’s idea,” Tom said. “She approached me with the proposal.”
Still, they didn’t want a bar that served food. They wanted a family-oriented dining destination. One at which you could also enjoy a cool, refreshing adult libation.
“It’s not Disney World,” Tom said. “But, it is definitely a very family-friendly environment.”
As for the location, he said it couldn’t be any better in his opinion. Raised in Blair, Tom likes that Tekamah offers the comforting spirit of a small town.
While Tekamah delivers a peaceful, easy feeling, getting a new business up and running is anything but. It has been a time-consuming process, Maggie said.
The couple did the vast majority of the cleaning and revamping of the interior themselves. Despite the fact that both were working full-time jobs and have four children, they were able to accomplish this herculean effort in only four months.
This made for some 14-hour days and took its toll on family time. Maggie and Tom both said they were happy with the maturity of their children in the way they stepped up and helped around the house.
“There were a couple of times we just had to walk away and take a day off,” Maggie said. “Like the time the paint didn’t match up or after dealing with the bureaucracy.”
The make-over, constructing a menu and choosing items to stock the bar each presented unique difficulties. The first hurdle was getting the floor ready.
“The flooring was undoubtedly the biggest headache,” Tom said. Two words: Vinyl flooring. Two more words: Never again.
Maggie wanted to pass on a life hack for anyone thinking about installing vinyl flooring tiles. She said avocado oil is extremely effective for removing industrial-strength glue (the kind used to install said tiles) from your hair.
While nailing down menu items was challenging, it was also fun. In the end, they decided to keep it simple. They could always adjust and add or subtract items as they go. Right now, there are sandwiches, appetizers, salads and steaks on their menu.
“Reubens are my specialty. I love a great Reuben,” Tom said. “When all is said and done, though, they’ll keep coming back for the steaks. That’s what they will love the most.”
Narrowing down the bar selection was not as daunting, but they were amazed at the overwhelming number of choices. Again, they decided to keep things uncomplicated and make future modifications according to the clienteles’ preferences.
One factor made the bar menu a fun task. The fact the establishment is pig-themed opened up the Pandora’s Box of beverage names courtesy of Mike Tobin, Maggie said.
“He went to town on it,” she said. “We have Piggy Mules, Oink & Gin; he could come up with dozens.”
The duo is considering designing a signature cocktail for the bar. Something along the lines of a strawberry and basil mojito or a dirty martini made with pepper vodka with bacon-flavored salt around the rim and a slice of bacon garnish.
The theme will also be evident all around the establishment, as it will be replete with pigs. Ceramic, wooden and metal pigs; pig drawings and, of course, the Tipsy Pig logo. The couple designed the logo, but the artwork on the dining room wall was done by Tekamah-Herman art students.
In addition to delicious food and fanciful drinks, guests will be able to play pool and electronic darts while visiting the Tipsy Pig. There is even hope of setting up league play, they said.
Tom has left his full-time job to devote all his energy to the new enterprise. Maggie plans to burn the candle at both ends. The Tipsy Pig will be open every day at 11 a.m. Closing times may vary until they decide what works best for business.
Both said Tekamah has been great to them. People have been stopping by and asking about the new business and welcoming them to the area, Tom said.
“Some have shared things with me about my ancestors from this area,” he said. “They told me things about my family I never knew.”
Maggie said they want to give back to the people of Tekamah by being good community members and nice business neighbors.
“We know there are already dining options in Tekamah,” Tom said. “We just want to add to that.”