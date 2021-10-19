New school building getting ready to open for business

The new school building was the top topic discussed at the Tekamah-Herman School Board meeting Oct. 10. Superintendent Dan Gross said there is still a lot going on, but things are looking optimistic for an early November opening date.
In fact, things are so close to being finished that Gross mentioned that the Building Committee had discussed scheduling a punch walk. That is where he would walk through the new building together with the contractor, subcontractors and architect/designer to catch all the remaining issues and flaws.
Also being discussed were a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house. Gross said the ribbon cutting could be held in the morning and the open house in the evening to accommodate as many schedules as possible. He hopes to have a dedication plaque on display for the occasion.
One final point on moving into the new building concerns the crosswalk. In its current location the crosswalk from the courthouse to the school building would be less convenient. Relocating the crosswalk would involve getting permission from the state, the county and the city – in that order.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the Tekamah VFD will be holding a fire drill and review at the new building.
In other school board business:
The Curriculum Committee has continued the district’s efforts to establish a middle school in Tekamah-Herman. At its last meeting, the committee had pondered the staff’s concerns about doing so. Gross said the team will be putting together a survey to acquire input from as many sources as possible.
Superintendent Gross also quashed any ideas about converting Tekamah-Herman into an eight-man football program. He did reiterate the idea that going to Class C1 might be a valid option, though.
Monday, Nov. 1, will be a non-instructional day at Tekamah-Herman Schools. It was determined that the day after Halloween is usually a good day NOT to have children in school. The administration will also be reviewing the Special Education numbers in the district over the next couple of months. This will be to determine staffing needs.
Elementary School Principal Sarah Rusk reported that parent/teacher meetings went well. Rusk said the data from this year’s Measure of Academic Progress testing will be available by the November board meeting. The elementary has initiated a Class of the Week program and the PTO is coordinating with the school on the Halloween parade.
Secondary Principal Tom Borders said School Counselor and National Honor Society sponsor Nishja Nuss helped NHS members assemble resumes for college application. The students then had them reviewed and listened to guest speakers. Borders said he was taking the junior high students to the home-opener of the UNL women’s basketball team when they play Maine on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The next meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.