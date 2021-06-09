New selections in time for summer

June is here and so are the new books for the library.
New in adult fiction is “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Kruger. From the publisher: ‘This Tender Land,’ is a coming-of-age adventure novel by William Kent Krueger, published in 2019. As historical fiction, the novel follows four central characters on a physical and spiritual journey through the Depression-era Midwestern United States. Krueger describes ‘This Tender Land,’ as a companion novel to his 2014 novel ‘Ordinary Grace,’ though each can be read independently.”
Adult science fiction is not the most popular genre at our library, but we couldn’t pass up “Project Hail Mary,” the latest release from Andy Weir. “A lone astronaut must save the earth from disaster in this incredible new science-based thriller from the number-1 New York Times bestselling author of ‘The Martian,’” according to the publisher.
Also new in adult fiction is “Northern Spy,” by Flynn Berry; “If I Had Your Face,” by Frances Cha; “The Last Flight,” by Julie Clark; “Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly; “The Drowning Kind,” by Jennifer McMahon; “China,” by Edward Rutherfurd; “Great Circle,” by Maggie Shipstead; “The Last Widow,” by Karin Slaughter; “Good Company,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney; “The Last Trial,” by Scott Turow; and “That Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner.
New in adult non-fiction: “Becoming Duchess Goldblatt,” by Anonymous; “A Higher Call,” by Adam Makos; “Madhouse at the End of the Earth,” by Julian Sancton; and “Church Suppers Cookbook,” by Taste of Home.
We also want to promote the Summer Reading Program! It is not too late to sign up. It starts this week and runs through July 26. It is open to both children and adults. We are holding free, kid-friendly events every week for the duration of the program.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program and how to sign up, please visit our Web site: libraries.ne.gov/tekamah and click on the Summer Reading Program tab on the top right of the page.
In-person story hour is returning on Thursday, June 10, at 10 a.m. As we have done in the past, we will be reading a couple stories geared toward children who are pre-k through second grade.