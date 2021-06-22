New Tekamah-Herman school buildings closer to completion

The construction of the new buildings at Tekamah-Herman Schools is continuing and proceeding very well, according to an update report presented by Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross at the Board of Education meeting June 14.
“Workers are all over the place,” he said. “Things are going well.”
According to the Hausmann Construction report, the south parking lot will be poured by next month, the gym floor is ready to be installed and interior glass windows are being fitted in the science rooms and the offices. Gross also informed the board members that asbestos removal from another building had been concluded with no unforeseen problems.
The updates to the fire sprinkler system in the existing school buildings may be ahead of schedule, he said. The sprinkler work should be completed by the end of next month.
After the report, the board voted to approve the payment of $841,708.55 to Hausmann Construction.
Gross informed the board that Tekamah-Herman is eligible for about $408,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. This comes from the federal government as part of the third phase of the American Rescue Plan.
The superintendent stipulated that there are certain limitations on the use of the funds. Also, the board must hold a public meeting to “seek public input and comment” on how to spend the funds.
Up for discussion was the matter of junior high students being allowed to take laptop computers home. Currently, students in grades 9th through 12th do so, but their parents pay a significant insurance fee. Junior high students have been allowed to take the laptops home intermittently.
“We’ve always allowed students to take their computers home at their parents’ request,” Gross said. “Due to the age of the laptops, it has been considered a good idea to keep them at the school.”
The board voted to approve the hiring of two new teachers. Rae Johnson was hired as a substitute teacher. She currently works in the district as a para-educator for the Special Education and Communication Disorders class.
Teresa Gomez was hired as the school’s new Spanish teacher. Gomez is a former educator and native of Mexico. She is presently a U.S. citizen and comes with good references, Gross said.
“We are very lucky to be getting her,” he said.
Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk reported that the end of the year activities went well. May Madness worked out nicely and Move Up Day was a valuable experience for the students. She especially wanted to thank the athletic boosters and the i-Help students for their assistance during the track meet.