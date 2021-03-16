 Skip to main content
New Tekamah-Herman school construction proceeding
New Tekamah-Herman school construction proceeding

Workmen set the last exterior panel for the new gymnasium in place last week. The majority of the exterior work is expected to be completed within a month or two, crews then turn their attention inside. The project remains on target for a January 2022 opening.

 Mark Jackson/Burt County Plaindealer

Hausmann Construction of Lincoln broke down how they earned their sixth paycheck from the Tekamah-Herman School District at the school board meeting March 8.

“A lot of concrete has been poured,” said the firm’s representative. “The [new school’s] gym has had 220 yards of concrete. All major pours in the gym are complete.”

More construction has been accomplished on the new school building due to the mild weather, as well, he said. Plumbing and roofing work is progressing and if the weather holds, the work could be complete next month, he said.

The fitness center may get its concrete poured next week. The target is April or May for the south parking lot to be poured. In addition, the State Fire Marshal will be inspecting the water lines soon, he said.

Currently, Hausmann is looking at bids for asbestos abatement and removal, a common practice whenever a renovation is undertaken, Gross said. The firm expects to begin renovating the current school building’s administration areas during the summer break. They will begin a summer phase coordination with Superintendent Dan Gross at the end of March.

