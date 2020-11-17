I like to go new places and try new things. Now, since the “going new places” is not on my schedule in the next few months (sigh), I still can try new things. Some new things I tried this year were different carrot varieties and a new-to-me vegetable.
This spring, I planted a row of carrots, split between Chantenay Red Cored and Imperator varieties. After years of harvesting Danvers Half-Longs, I wanted to try something else. The Chantenay were short (around five inches) and fat, thus very easy to dig. I quickly filled up a couple of ice cream buckets with produce that reminded me of tubers we had seen in Central America.
A couple of weeks later and with a snow predicted, another harvesting session was scheduled. I went out to start on the Imperator carrots and experienced a completely different outcome. Time for the big guns, which means husband was cajoled into using the shovel.
While the Imperator variety claims to be seven to eight inches long, that is conservative. Plus, these carrots did not look like any carrots I had ever seen, with many bends and wiggles, unlike the straight sided ones from a U.S. grocery store. Many of these carrots were broken in digging, as I think they were closer to 10 to 12 inches long. My husband was not impressed as he tried to extract them from the ground. Even though the harvester grumbled, he does admit this variety is tastier and looks nicer cut up for salads.
Next to the carrots, I planted parsnips. After they sprouted and their distinctive foliage became apparent, Jim asked me “What possessed you to plant parsnips?”
He reminisced about having them often as a child for winter breakfasts with a less than enthusiastic tone when retelling.
Now, I had never eaten parsnips until the first week of November of 2020. Wow! Are they pleasing to my palette.
When not working, Jim makes most of the breakfasts in our household. He has been frying nickel sized pieces in butter to accompany our free range, locally sourced eggs. This is paired with bread that he makes from scratch using our third bread machine, a glass of cold milk and bacon. It’s like starting out my day with little bit of heaven.
While I will miss the new experiences that six years of winter international travel have provided us, there are still new experiences and new recipes to enjoy. Did I tell you about my new favorite soup....radish leaf soup? Even my brother-in-law liked it.
Love livin’ in Craig.