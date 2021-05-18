New to Medicare educational event

Medicare can be a complicated topic. Worst yet, there is a lot of misinformation that can lead to decisions that may result in penalty and a delay of benefits. In order to avoid those mistakes, you are invited to learn about the basics of Medicare and what you need to consider when you are approaching Medicare eligibility. Welcome to Medicare will provide you comprehensive information about Medicare and addresses these questions:
- What does Medicare cost and cover?
- When should I enroll in Medicare and what rules do I need to know?
- What is the difference between Medicare with a supplement versus Medicare Advantage?
You are invited to attend Welcome to Medicare to learn the answers to these questions and more. Welcome to Medicare is provided by Nebraska SHIP a member of the national SHIP network and a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
This program will be conducted by Mary Loftis, Nebraska SHIP Counselor and Nebraska Extension Associate. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Blair Library and Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive in Blair.
To register, call the Burt County Extension Office at 402-374-2929 or the Washington County Extension Office at 402-426-9455.
Please note that social distancing and masks will be required.