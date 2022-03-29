New to Medicare workshop

Find out what you need to know and what you can throw away as you approach your 65th birthday. Celebrate your upcoming 65th birthday by attending a “New to Medicare!” class.
If you or a family member will be turning 65 in the near future, it’s a milestone birthday and a cause for celebration. It can also be a cause for concern and confusion. Maybe you aren’t quitting your job that provides your insurance, find out if you need to sign up for any part of Medicare or not. Once you know the basics you can handle the rest, or at least will know who to call for help.
Join the Medicare Basics informational meeting on Thursday, April 7 at the Washington County Extension Office at 597 Grant Street, Blair, NE.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold at this event. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are encouraged to also attend.
Please call Nebraska Extension in Washington County at 402-426-9455 or in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register so enough materials will be available for the meeting.