NGPC has big game meetings scheduled across Nebraska

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.
Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure, and take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time.
Nearby meetings includes:
• Jan. 5 – Fremont, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Group Lodge, 4349 W. State Lakes Road
• Jan. 6 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
People who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session via Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. Central time Tuesday, Jan. 18. Those who wish to attend can find information and the registration link at OutdoorNebraska.gov/deer