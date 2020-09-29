The Oakland-Craig football team reinforced its claim as the No. 1 team in its class with a dominating 28-12 routing of their closest competitor – David City Aquinas Friday night.
The Knights had plenty of adrenaline flowing, maybe a bit too much early on as they struggled through some initial confusion (and frustration for the coaches). But, they soon settled down and got then got down to business.
It was a defensive battle from the start. Both teams were reluctant to surrender yardage. The Knights were the first to strike with the big plays.
After forcing a turnover-on-downs on their own 40-yard line, Oakland-Craig’s senior Jaron Meyer got free for an 11-yard gain. Unfortunately, he looked to have gotten knicked up and had to be helped off the field. It later turned out to be a cramp.
The Knights turned to Caden Nelson to be the go-to ball carrier and the senior did not disappoint. He delivered an 8-yard first down run to the Aquinas 35-yard line and then another good gain up the middle. Tavis Uhing then took a turn. He ran around the left end and had a lot of wide-open real estate in front of him. A last-second shoestring tackle tripped him up short of a big gain.
Oakland-Craig kept pounding up the middle. Nelson hammered his way for a 12-yard gain to the Aquinas 13-yard line, moving the Knights into the red zone for the first time in the game. Coulter Thiele had the chance to carry next. The senior swerved his way to the end zone around the left end. He also capped the score with the 2-point conversion to put Oakland-Craig up 8-0 with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter.
The Monarchs would answer that score when Dylan Andel carried three Oakland-Craig tacklers into the end zone with him. A missed extra point brought the score to 8-6.
Nelson made another impact on the game. The 195-pound receiver had a 6-yard run on 3rd-and-6 from their own 28. Then, starting from the shotgun, Knight’s quarterback Grady Gatewood rolled right and found Nelson open 12 yards downfield. He was able to evade Monarchs for an additional eight yards before being brought down.
Nelson continued to pummel the Aquinas defensive line racking up another 8-yard smash up the gut. The Knights would not see the end zone again in the first half, though.
Aquinas got the ball in the second half. Still, the stout Oakland-Craig defense proved up to the task and forced a punt. JT Brands was a monster in the middle. It was hard to believe he is a freshman the way he played. His linebacker brother, Mike, was no slouch, either. Both were always near the ball on defense. On offense, Uhing was finally able to bust free with a 10-yard run after a punt.
The Aquinas defense did not quit, though. Andel was a consistent presence in the Oakland-Craig backfield. If not for stellar runs from Thiele, things might have been different for the Knights.
The first big dash Thiele had came on a 1st-and-10 from the Knights own 10-yard line. He got free around the right side and claimed 30 yards before being forced out of bounds.
The grunts on the offensive line also provided momentum - sometimes literally. Such as the time the Knights were at fourth down and needed a couple of feet at midfield. Instead of punting, the coaches gave the go ahead to Gatewood for a sneak and trusted to the trenches to provide the needed inches.
Following that, Thiele busted loose for another big gain with an 18-yard run. Nelson followed him and moved the ball to the Aquinas 25-yard line. The Knights then changed the script and threw the ball. Gatewood found Carson Thomsen on the 5-yard line. The rangy junior stretched to the goal line for a score. The conversion wasn’t in the cards, and the score was 14-6 with 3:09 left in the third quarter.
Probably the biggest play of the night came at the end of the third quarter. When, on 3rd-and-4 from his own 20-yard line, Thiele followed some great blocking and broke the field wide open for an 80-yard touchdown run. Nelson tacked on the two and the score was 22-6.
Aquinas was not without its big plays either. Quarterback Kyle Napier took the snap on a 2nd-and-9 play from their own 44-yard line. Thiele got a hand on him in the backfield but couldn’t hang on. The Monarch senior wasn’t caught until he was at the Oakland-Craig 26-yard line.
Andel carried for 13 yards; Napier moved it to the 4-yard line and a quarterback sneak gave the Monarchs another touchdown. The score was 22-12 with 7:26 left in the game. It looked as if Aquinas had gotten its second wind.
Thiele would knock the wind out of the Monarchs’ sails two minutes later. On a 3rd-and-5 play from his own 35-yard line, after waiting patiently for his blockers to open a lane, Thiele raced down the field for another touchdown. This brought the score to 28-12 with 5:39 on the clock.
Aquinas was a never-say-die team. On a 2nd-and-10 passing play, after being chased out of the pocket by big No. 74, Napier managed to get to the Oakland-Craig 32-yard line before being chopped down. But, an epic comeback was not to be. On the next passing play, Gunnar Ray intercepted the ball in the end zone with 2:17 on the clock.