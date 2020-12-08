Funeral services for Norma Jean Newill were held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services-Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away at Oakland Heights on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 91.
Norma Jean Newill was born to Lawrence and Mary (Cates) Stromquist April 27, 1929. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart Dale D. Newill on Sept. 12, 1947, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. To this union four children were born: Jerry, Steve, Linda Rose and Alan.
They moved to Arvada, Colo., in April of 1962 and returned to Lyons after retirement in 1992.
Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; sister, Lois; niece, Judy; grandson, Chad.
Survivors include her children: Jerry (Linda), Steve (Tammy), Linda Rose (Ken) Burton and Alan (Sunni); 13 grandchildren: 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and many, many, friends.
Memorials are suggested to Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons, or Lyons Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
