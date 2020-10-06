There’s a new Burt County Emergency Manager and Planning & Zoning Administrator. Andrew Donawa, recently of North Carolina, will be moving into those positions (and into the county) after he accepted the Board of Supervisors’ offer of employment at their meeting Sept. 28.
Donawa has been working with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as their emergency management government liaison. He was also the executive director of First Responders Support Services, a charitable organization he helped found, whose mission it is to provide support for all first responders in Iredell County, North Carolina.
He is adept at group crisis intervention, providing peer support for police officers and firefighters, crisis stress management and substance abuse counseling.
“I believe in helping those who help others,” Donawa told the supervisors.
As the Emergency Chaplain for Iredell County, he supported first responders with chaplaincy services and financial crisis assistance. He also worked with the State of North Carolina as an emergency management crisis coordinator assisting first responders with their mental health.
Donawa admitted he had no experience in Planning & Zoning but was willing to learn. The position comes with a $45,000 starting salary which will increase to $49,000 upon Donawa’s NEMA certification. It also includes county benefits, a cellphone for business use only and a vehicle for business use.
The Board also voted to approve a Child Support Enforcement contract between Burt County and attorneys Stephen J. Kraviec and Laura R. Maurstad of Beatrice. They will be taking over the duties previously performed by Wendy Rexroad. The Burt County Child Support Enforcement worker gave notice last week.
The cost for their services is $2,000 per month and the contract is for 21 months. County Attorney Edward Talbot said the cost to the county would not change nor would they need to change the budget.
Burt County receives partial reimbursement from the Nebraska Department of Social Services for CSE.