North Platte man named new secondary school principal at Tekamah-Herman

Tekamah-Herman Schools welcomed its next high school principal during in-service sessions last Thursday.
Milford native Nick Miller was approved for the job by the school’s Board of Education at its Feb. 14 meeting. He replaces Tom Borders who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Superintendent Dan Gross said Miller was among five who were interviewed for the job out of more than 20 who applied.
“We had really good candidates,” Gross told the Plaindealer. “We thought he was the best fit for the things we were looking for.”
Gross said interview questions were built around characteristics the district’s interview committee sought, such as personality and leadership style. Each candidate was then scored following their interview. Miller emerged as the top scorer.
Miller currently is the assistant high school principal at North Platte Public Schools.
He said he and his family looked at the Tekamah-Herman position as a chance to move back closer to family. Although he grew up in Milford, his parents now live in Beemer. His wife is from the Sioux City area.
Miller graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 and earned his masters from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.
He started his teaching career in Gothenburg in the fall of 2016, teaching physical education and social studies and he was the head girls basketball coach and assisted with junior high track.
He accepted the North Platte job in 2019. He saw the move into administration as an opportunity to serve in a greater capacity and sees the job here in the same light.
“It’s an opportunity to build relationships with students and families,” he said, “and to support teachers, help them do their jobs better.”
Miller said he is excited about joining the staff at Tekamah-Herman and excited to become part of a community that “has so many positive things going on.”
He currently is researching the housing market and the family plans to move here over the summer.
In other business during its Feb. 14 meeting, the school board:
—Approved community-use policies for the new weight room at the school.
Community members wanting to use the facility must sign a consent and waiver form. A second document, which also must be signed, contains the rules and policies for the fitness facility’s use.
Access is granted by an electronic key card which is checked out upon signing the waiver form and paying a nonrefundable $25 fee. The key becomes the responsibility of the holder who must pay to replace any lost or damaged keys. Fitness center users are not granted access to any other district property.
The center is generally open to the public from 5-6 a.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The center is not open to the public during school hours or any time the center is being used for the district’s instructional curriculum, education programs, interscholastic and extracurricular activities.
For more information about the center, or to sign up for a key card, contact the school office at 402-374-2157.
—Accepted the retirement of second grade teacher Pam O’Mara and accepted the resignation of band director Kaitlyn Wolf.