With the aging population in the United States there is a huge need right now for health care professionals. One of the fastest-growing career fields is Certified Nursing Assistants.
“There is a severe shortage right now,” said Mary Dickson, RN and nursing instructor. “Everybody is looking for help.”
Dickson, a West Point native, has been a nurse for 20 years. She holds a Master’s degree in Nursing Education and has taught CNA courses for the last five years.
“Everybody,” she says includes hospitals and especially long-term care facilities. To answer the call for more assistants, Northeast Community College is offering CNA courses at its West Point campus.
This is part of Northeast’s Pathways to Tomorrow curriculum. The P2T program offers career paths for high school students. The program partners Northeast with Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Oakland-Craig High Schools. It is a Health Science pathway, said Carla Streff, director of the West Point extended campus.
CNAs provide hands-on healthcare to patients, including dressing and other day-to-day life activities. It also requires them to be able to take patients’ temperature, blood pressure and other vital signs.
While undoubtedly a challenging career, it is unquestionably rewarding in many ways, as well. Being a CNA brings job stability, is emotionally rewarding and offers a variety of wide-ranging job duties.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics the need for CNAs will only grow. While the job is a very demanding position, a nursing assistant gets the satisfaction of helping people feel better, Dickson said. That is a hard feeling to beat. The variety of tasks performed by a CNA means no two days will be the same. That flexibility will also help prepare anyone looking to progress in the medical field.
Dickson had only 10 students in her first summer course at West Point. She attributes this to the COVID situation, as summer classes are usually packed, she said.
The course in summer is about six weeks long; the regular course is about eight weeks. This includes 76 hours of instruction divided into 31 lecture hours and 45 lab hours. In that time, students learn 44 skills, Dickson said.
She has her students practice on each other (brushing teeth, putting each other in tubs and lifting out and making pot luck meals) to see how it feels.
“It’s an eye opener,” Dickson said. “We also have fun. That’s how you learn the best.”
After absorbing all they can during the training, they have to pass a competency test on each skill. Then, pass the final exam at Northeast. After successfully passing the examination and completing the application procedure, their name will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.
This highlights another benefit of taking the CNA course at Northeast – affordability. Becoming a CNA is one of the most affordable health career pathways. The credits earned are transferable, even in non-nursing fields.
Dickson herself was a CNA for four years. She recommends it to anyone considering nursing school. Being a CNA is a great way to become familiar with the healthcare world and decide where you want to go from there. It also gives you an appreciation for what the CNAs do, she said. Additionally, demonstrating that you have working experience in the field will make it more likely for you to be accepted to nursing programs.
A 21st Century CNA isn’t like the Candy Stripers of back-in-the-day. These are well-trained health care professionals, and as such have a corresponding earning potential. Dickson said the starting salary of a CNA ranges from $12 to $18 per hour, depending on the worksite. Those accepted by agencies can bring in more than $20,000 a year.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that most CNAs also get very good bonuses and benefits. These include such things as health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, disability insurance and more. Furthermore, there are sometimes profit-sharing opportunities
After the six-week or eight-week course, some students proceed to go on to Northeast for Nursing School. Having the certificate works in their favor there, Dickson said. In fact, a lot of nursing schools require a CNA certificate.
Having the ability to attend the courses in West Point is a benefit, in and of itself. Many students have families or work responsibilities. Travelling long distances for an education could be prohibitive.
“Having something local allows a life as well as an education,” Streff said. “It’s great to have a college here in West Point.”