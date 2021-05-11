NSP memorial service in Decatur to remember Trooper Mike Farber

The public is invited to a memorial honoring the service of Mike Farber. The ceremony, hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol, will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
A Decatur native, Trooper Michael Farber, badge number 427, was appointed to the Nebraska State Patrol in 1978. He gave his life in the line of duty on Aug. 24, 1980, after being struck by a motor vehicle during an attempt to stop the vehicle which was being pursued by other troopers. The accident occurred near the Hampton interchange on Interstate 80.
The 15-year-old driver had previously failed to pay for gasoline at the Pleasant Dale, interchange on I-80 and had fled from a traffic stop near the Utica exit.
Trooper Farber had parked his patrol unit in the interstate median and as the pursuit neared, the driver swerved into the westbound lanes and then suddenly swerved back into Trooper Farber and his patrol unit, killing him instantly.
He was 24 years old at the time of his death. Trooper Farber was survived by his wife, Colleen, and unborn son.
Trooper Farber is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. He is one of 12 state troopers who have given their lives in the line of duty.