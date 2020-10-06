Tekamah’s new comprehensive plan calls for the city to, “continue to enforce modern construction and property standards by including the most up-to-date International Building, Residential and Property Maintenance Codes with the City’s current municipal codes.”
Surveys conducted among residents in conjunction with the comprehensive plan’s formulation named nuisance enforcement as the top response to both how the appearance of the city can best be improved and how the sustainability of the city can best be improved.
Because Tekamah does not have a dedicated code enforcement officer, the job falls to the police department.
Chief Dan Jacobs said last week that a staffing shortage had curtailed enforcement work for several months this year. Those issues have been worked out with the addition of two more officers. One of them, Benny Noordhoek, is tasked specifically with code enforcement.
Jacobs said his department isn’t, and hasn’t been, ignoring nuisance violations, nor were they told not to prosecute them, “but we still have other responsibilities.
The nuisance abatement process starts either by a citizen’s written complaint or by an officer.
Jacobs said once the form is complete, “then we try to correct the problem.”
That starts with documenting the violation, with pictures,
“That gives us a starting point,” Jacobs said. “Then we’ll talk to the owners and in most cases it’s corrected.”
Jacobs added that the department will work with individuals to get the problem corrected.
But sometimes it isn’t. When it isn’t property owners then get a formal letter from the department explaining the violation and giving them a certain amount of time to remedy the situation.
“If that fails, then we issue a citation,” Jacobs said. “But paying the citation doesn’t mean the problem is fixed.”
Citations are forwarded to the city attorney to be filed with the county court.
City ordinances allow for a $500 fine for nuisance violations but, Jacobs said, judges will not levy that high of a fine, especially on a first offense. Violators often are fined $25 plus court costs. When weighed against the time the city attorney bills for prosecuting the violations, the city usually comes out behind.
“And then the person might not fix it,” Jacobs said. “We try to keep contact with people so we don’t have to issue tickets.”
A nuisance violation isn’t an arrestable offense and the over arching theme is fixing the problem, not punishing the offender.
Jacobs said some property onersdon’t have a lot of options when it comes to abating a nuisance. Sometimes it’s financial, sometimes it’s a transportation issue, like not having a way to haul off a pile of brush.
Jacobs said there are a lot of people in town, “who just handle things. They’ll pitch in to help someone else out.”
The biggest issue the department has can be in finding the owner of a particular piece of property, especially on a foreclosed property. Jacobs said finding the rightful owner can be easier than getting them to fix the problem and the farther away from the situation the owner is the harder it usually becomes.
In some cases, city crews will mow yards, for example, and then the cost is assessed as a lien against the taxes on the property. If the property is sold, the lien must be cleared before ownership can be assumed. Jacobs said liens often are forgiven as a way to help get properties back on the tax rolls.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this,” Jacobs said. “You have to work with people, but both sides have to be willing.”
He said good communication skills is perhaps the most important trait for a small-town police officer. He said his staff doesn’t intend to offend people, but there are still rules to enforce.
“Tekamah isn’t horrible nuisance wise, but there’s always some and every town is the same,” assistant chief Josh Bailey said. “But if nothing is done, people don’t feel they have to change.”