O-C, BRLD girls advance to state basketball tournament

Both the Oakland-Craig Lady Knights and the BRLD Lady Wolverines are state tournament bound.
Coach Scott Guzinski’s Lady Knights punched their ticket to the Class C2 field with a 49-36 win over Gordon-Rushville on Friday, Feb. 25. Because of the distance between the two schools, the game was played at O’Neill High School.
Sadie Nelson led O-C with 15 points with twin sister Chaney right behind her with 14. O-C went 12-of-16 from the foul line for an impressive 75 percent.
Coach Rod Peters’ Wolverines punched their ticket with a 41-38 upset of fifth-seeded Wahoo.
BRLD withstood two second half challenges by Wahoo to win the Class C1 District 5 game held at Wahoo High School.
“Northeast Nebraska has some of the best girls’ basketball teams,” said coach Rod Peters. “Our schedule really prepared us for a tough game like tonight.”
BRLD went into the final period with a 23-21 lead. Each team had their runs in the fourth quarter. A 6-0 BRLD run mid-period put them up 33-25 with 3:32 to play.
It only took 36 seconds for Wahoo to make it a one possession game. Autumn Iverson drove the baseline for a lay-in. The inbound pass was intercepted by Sammy Leu who scored. After the Warrior press forced a traveling call, Kylee Kenning cashed with two rare points in the paint. With 2:56 to play the score stood at 33-31.
Jordan Snyder’s three-point play at the 1:30 mark gave BRLD a 38-34 lead.
On the Warriors' next possession, Snyder rebounded a missed trey attempt, but BRLD turned it over trying to fast break. The Warriors made them pay by hitting a three and it was back to a one point game with 54 seconds left.
BRLD got their final points from the free throw line from four different players
“We shot free throws really well in the first part of the fourth quarter, but not so well at the end,” said Coach Peters. “We did not use all the opportunities in this game.
Snyder let BRLD with a game-high 20 points. Karley Golladay and Sammy Leu led the Warriors with 10 points apiece.
Four East Husker Conference teams will be competing at state. The list includes two-time defending Class C1 champion North Bend Central and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the D1 bracket.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic also is in the C2 field,
East Husker Conference member Pender fell short in its bid for a state berth, falling to Ponca 57-41. Pender ends the year 20-7.
Avery Wegner led the Pendragons with 17 points with Lillie Timm adding 10.
In boys’ district finals action, Oakland-Craig’s bid to join the girls at state came up short at Freeman, 54-32. Grady Gatewood’s 10 points led the Knights, who end their season at 13-11. The loss was the final game in a Knight uniform for Gatewood, Carson Thomsen and Amon Bryan.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge both qualified in Class C2. H/LHF advanced with an 81-33 win over Maxwell on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Broken Bow while Howells-Dodge advanced with a 63-47 homecourt win over Cross County. Blake Sindelar led the Jaguars with 32 points, Gavin Nelson added 16. Sindelar’s 32 included 15 at the foul line while Nelson had 15 of his 16 from behind the three-point line.
The state tournaments will be a little different this year. Because the Big Ten wrestling tournament is in Lincoln next week, the NSAA doesn’t have all the facilities available that it normally uses. To compensate, the boys and girls will have a combined tournament following week. During the week of March 7 there will be games every day from Monday through Saturday.
With its win over Oakland-Craig, Freeman has taken over the top spot in the wildcard point averages calculated by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Hartington Cedar Catholic also jumped ahead of the Bulldogs who will have the three-seed in C2 when official brackets are announced later this week. Howells-Dodge will be seeded sixth, meaning the Highway 91 rivals will meet for a third time this season in an opening round tilt at 7:45 p.m. on Monday evening, March 7, at Lincoln Northeast.
State tournament play kicks off at at 9 a.m. Monday with C1 girls at the Devaney Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, D2 girls at Lincoln Northeast, B boys at Pinnacle Bank Arena and D1 boys at Lincoln North Star.
While the boys pairings have not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, the brackets are set for the girls’ tournament. BRLD will start its third straight state tournament visit against top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at 9 a.m. Monday at the Devaney Center. In C2, Oakland-Craig will take on GACC on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast. Two-time defending C1 champion North Bend Central tips off against Malcolm at 1:30 Monday afternoon at Devaney.