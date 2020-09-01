Starting the new school year has meant some hard days for the Knights. The never-ending COVID situation, which has added a new level of stress to an already hectic time of year, occupied a major part of the discussion at the Oakland-Craig School Board meeting Aug. 17.
Superintendent Jeff Smith and the board went over the district’s Return to School plan in depth. Smith fielded numerous questions regarding the demarcation line for in-person learning and virtual learning.
“We want to be effective,” he said. “The plan has to be a working document.”
Flexibility is the key and there will be many case-by-case decisions, he said. There are already individual contingency plans for high-risk students.
Elementary Principal Jess Bland stated that most of the staff want to be working at the school. She said a few staff members have mentioned they are worried about their personal health. This is understandable, Bland said.
“That is a primary concern for the elementary,” she said. “We are losing staff almost daily.”
Bland said she is fearful that Oakland-Craig might develop into a situation such as that which is affecting Broken Bow. That district had to temporarily cancel P-K and sixth through 12th grade classes due to the high number of staff members being quarantined.
This touched off another debate about the cut-off number for closing the school. As it is written, the Return to School plan states that if five students are reported as having contracted COVID-19 the school shuts down for 10 calendar days.
Board member Tim Magnusson thought there needed to be some latitude for the administration in making such a drastic decision. He said additional factors such as how the students were exposed to the virus should be considered.
Other board members agreed, stating that closing down the entire school for what amounts to less than 1 percent of the student population is, in the words of one member - “ridiculous.” It was mentioned that in the winter it’s common to have 3 to 4 percent of the school – close to 40 to 60 students – come down with a cold or flu and miss school.
It was suggested that perhaps closing a class or even a grade level would be preferable to dismissing the entire school. The board member strongly desired to “keep the kids in school as long as we can.” There is too much at stake with education, personal development and activities, not to mention the family disruption, to close down for such a small number, they said.
“From a professional, a parental and board member perspective I agree 100 percent,” said Diane Pelan-Johnson. “I don’t want to look back and say we could have done better for our children.”
Principal Bland reported to the Board that her teachers were “working their [rear ends] off.” She announced that the day-to-day dauntless dedication of her faculty in the face of uncertainty should be acknowledged.
“We have had substantial schedule changes in just the first few days,” Bland said. “We are working through the unknown.”
This past week, elementary students have been taking the Measure of Academic Progress test and the FastBridge assessment tests. These tests provide a baseline assessment and help identify students that do not meet the Nebraska Reads threshold. Those students will then have an individual plan to address their reading needs, she said.
MAP is a computerized adaptive test. It is designed to measure what students already know, based on what is expected at their grade level, as a way to measure grade-level proficiency. FastBridge combines curriculum-based measures and computer-adaptive tests for reading, math and social-emotional behavior. This delivers accurate, actionable reports for screening, skill analysis and instructional planning.
A brand new mother, Bland will be taking maternity leave for the next 12 weeks. Prior to leaving she is considering implementing scheduled “mask breaks” similar to those practiced at Logan View. The elementary staff is already making an effort to get students outside as often as possible.
Secondary Principal Michelle Burton said the staff and students held an all-school Zoom meeting. She said she was happy to see the enthusiasm of the students about getting to come back to school. The enrollment at the high school is reportedly 213.
“I want to give special recognition to our maintenance staff for the long hours they have spent getting things ready,” Burton said. “We have great resources and great teachers.”