O-C wins Class C2 state volleyball title

The East Husker Conference was well represented at the state volleyball tournament, played in Lincoln Nov. 4-6, as two champions were crowned.
Oakland-Craig defeated Sutton in straight sets in C2 to win their first state championship in school history while Howells-Dodge defeated Fremont Bergan in four sets in D1 to win their first state volleyball title as a consolidated school. Howells last won a state volleyball title in 2011.
O-C took on Superior in the C2 semifinals last Friday after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in straight sets on Thursday.
Bailey Helzer’s 25-kill performance propelled O-C to a 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 win over Superior, allowing the Knights to clinch their first-ever state volleyball championship appearance.
The match felt like a five-set thriller, despite only going four sets. After O-C held a 22-18 lead in the third set, Superior reeled off seven straight points to win the set 25-22, forcing a fourth set. It appeared to be happening again in the fourth set with the Knights holding a 24-17 lead. Superior reeled off six straight points to cut O-C’s lead to 24-23 before Brandi Helzer put the exclamation point down, slamming home a kill to give O-C a 25-23 win, ending the match in four.
O-C advanced to the state championship final on Saturday against Sutton. The Knights, who had only two seniors on the roster and started three freshmen, knew it had the talent to win a state title but there wasn’t any telling of how a young team would handle the toughest matches of the season.
No problem.
O-C looked more like seasoned veterans than a young team as they defeated Sutton in straight sets 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 to win their first state volleyball title in school history.
“We all seemed calm and collected at the beginning of the game that I just knew we were going to do it,” Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “At this point of the season, it all comes down to who can handle the biggest moments and I felt we were really prepared for that. You’d never believe we hadn’t been here since 1992.”
After Oakland-Craig won the first two sets with plenty of points to spare, Sutton held a three-point lead on several occasions in the third set. They had a couple chances to force a fourth set, but the Knights wouldn’t let that happen as Adi Rennerfeldt smacked down an athletic kill for a 26-25 O-C lead before Bailey Helzer set off the celebrations with the last of her match-high 22 kills.
“I walked in there and was pretty calm, but once the match got started I was nervous,” said Adi Rennerfeldt, O-C’s freshman setter, who dished out 40 assists. “My teammates were able to calm me down and eventually things worked.”
Freshmen Brandi Helzer and Gretchen Seagren, who combined for 14 kills, also contributed in key moments as O-C’s young players handled the challenges like seasoned veterans.
Bailey Helzer, who recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Arkansas State, watched O-C grow from a 13-win team in 2018 to a 31-win team her senior year and is grateful she could win a state title with her sister, Brandi, in their lone season together. “This program has been building a lot the past four years and it’s finally gotten where we want it to be,” Helzer said. “It’s great history being made and all these girls worked really had to get there.”