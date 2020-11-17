Oakland-Craig had Ord in a tie game in the fourth quarter. The Chanticleers scored a 32-yard field goal and a touchdown off of a Knight interception to post a 38-28 victory and deny the Knights an opportunity at a second straight Class C2 state championship.
The loss ends Oakland-Craig’s season at 9-2. It was the final game in a Knight football uniform for 11 seniors: Trent Arlt, Gunnar Ray, Trey Deemer, Gavin Enstrom, Coulter Thiele, Mike Maline, Jaron Meyer, Caden Nelson, Jack Pille, Mike Brands, Jaden Harney and Alec Mockenhaupt.
Ord took a 7-0 lead with 6:32 in the opening quarter on a one-yard sneak by Tommy Stevens with Kelen Meyer nailing the point-after kick. Caden Nelson would tie it up for Oakland-Craig with 3:41 remaining in the opening quarter on a 3-yard run with Jack Pille kicking the PAT.
The Chanticleers took the lead back with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter as quarterback Zach Smith took it in from three yards out. Meyer’S PAT kick gave Ord a 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Oakland-Craig tied it up for the second time with 10:11 in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Coulter Thiele, but Stevens gave Ord the lead right back on a nine-yard run with 8:08 in the first half. Ord took a 21-14 halftime lead into the locker room.
The Knights went 3-and-out to begin the second half and Ord added to their lead when Smith scored from two yards out with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter.
O-C scored on back-to-back possessions to tie it up. Nelson scored from a yard out to cut Ord’s lead to 28-21 with 2:06 in the third quarter. They would force a three-and-out on Ord, and then disaster hit for the Chanticleers as the snap went high on Meyer. After recovering the ball he didn’t have time to punt and after attempting to scramble he was dropped for a 12-yard loss on the Ord 27.
Seven plays later, Knight quarterback Grady Gatewood pulled O-C even with a three-yard touchdown with 9:48 remaining.
Just when it looked like O-C had grabbed control of the contest, Ord grabbed it back. Facing a third-and-four at its own 26 yard line, Smith broke loose for 57 yards and the Chanticleers went up for good after Meyer booted a 32-yard field goal with 7:17 remaining.
And they weren’t finished yet., Smith made an equally big play, picking off an O-C pass to give Ord possession on the Knights’ 14-yard line. He scored on an eight-yard run with 5:44 remaining to push the Chanticleers’ lead to 38-28.
After the teams traded punts, an interception by Kelen Meyer allowed Ord to run out the clock.
Ord was led on offense by Tommy Stevens, who rushed 21 times for 184 yards and two TD’s. Zach Smith added 173 yards on 17 rushes with three TD’s. Smith was 4-6 passing for 53 yards.
Nelson led the O-C rushing attack with 177 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. Coulter Thiele added 52 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown. As a team, O-C rushed for 244 yards on 51 carries. Gatewood was 13-20 passing for 159 yards.
Both of Oakalnd-Craig’s losses came to a state finalist. Ord will play Archbishop Bergan, who defeated Yutan 21-7 in the other C-2 semifinal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last week that the six championship finals will not be played at Memorial Stadium this year. Instead they will be played at the site of the highest-seeded team in each final. All six state championship finals will be played Friday, Nov. 20. The C-2 final will be played at Heedum Field in Fremont. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. The game will be telecast live on the NET network.