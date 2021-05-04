Oakland Golf Club hosts first tournament of the season

More than 30 golfers took to the links at the Oakland Golf Course April 24, for the club’s One-Person Scramble tournament.
They competed in three flights consisting of 10 golfers in the first flight, nine in the second flight and 13 in the third flight.
Jason Peterson shot a tournament-best 59 to take top honors in the tournament. Bill Lawson and Colby Kontor each shot a 60 to tie for second place overall; while Brian Lawson hit for 63.5 for a fourth-place finish overall.
Mike Humphrey and Dillon Rector each shot a 69 to tie for first in the second flight. Shannon Harney hit a 74 for first place in the third flight.