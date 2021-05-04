 Skip to main content
Oakland Golf Club hosts first tournament of the season

More than 30 golfers took to the links at the Oakland Golf Course April 24, for the club’s One-Person Scramble tournament.

They competed in three flights consisting of 10 golfers in the first flight, nine in the second flight and 13 in the third flight.

Jason Peterson shot a tournament-best 59 to take top honors in the tournament. Bill Lawson and Colby Kontor each shot a 60 to tie for second place overall; while Brian Lawson hit for 63.5 for a fourth-place finish overall.

Mike Humphrey and Dillon Rector each shot a 69 to tie for first in the second flight. Shannon Harney hit a 74 for first place in the third flight.

