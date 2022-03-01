Oakland voters will have mayoral race

In the few short days before the filing deadline, Oakland voters got another race added to the November ballot.
Late last week, Dan Jacobs filed to be elected as Oakland’s mayor. Incumbent mayor Ted Beckner filed for another term several weeks ago. Jacobs’ entry in the race sets up a rematch from the 2018 elections when Beckner won a narrow 296-284 decision.
Tekamah and Lyons also will have contested mayoral elections. In Tekamah, incumbent Ron Grass is being challenged by first term-city council member Jane Walford. Erin Mockler and Kyle Brink are looking to replace Lyons mayor Andy Fuston who is stepping away from city politics after four terms as mayor.
The county’s two villages, Craig and Decatur, don’t have mayors. Rather, voters elect a board of trustees who then select a leader from within their ranks.
In other filings last week, Jeff Hurrell filed to be returned to the Craig township board. Jake Carpenter and Ron Brovont are seeking seats on the Everett township board.
Candidates may file for office through the close of business today, March 1.
In nonpartisan races, like city councils and school boards, no primary is needed unless the number of candidates is more than twice the number of available seats.
The primary election is set for May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.
But in order to vote in the primary or the general election, you have to be registered.
If a citizen has not registered before, is a new resident of Nebraska, or needs to update their registration, there are several convenient ways to do it.
Prospective voters can register in person or by mail at their county election office. In Burt County, that’s the county clerk’s office. Registration also is available online through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, NEReg2Vote. The system is very accessible and widely used. A driver’s license or state ID is required to complete the process. The Department of Motor Vehicles offices will also register citizens online when they are updating their driver’s license.
According to Secretary of State Bob Evnen, any citizens who are new residents, or who have moved in-state since last registering to vote, or have changed their name since the last election, need to act. The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary election is April 22. Also, high school students who turn 18 before Nov. 8 can register to vote and vote in the primary even if they have yet to turn 18.
Voters in the Lyons-Decatur school district already have a choice to make. The school board is seeking $21.5 million in bonds to build a new elementary school. Ballots in the by-mail election started being mailed to registered voters in the school district last week. Those who were not registered had to do so by Feb. 25 to be eligible to vote in the by-mail election. Ballots must be returned to the appropriate county clerk by the close of business on March 15.
The bond is being sought to replace a 1905 vintage building that does not meet current fire safety or ADA accessibility requirements.