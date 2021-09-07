Oct. 2 walk to heighten awareness

The best way to heal is to talk. The best way to make others aware is to talk.
Organizers of the Oct. 2 suicide awareness walk in Tekamah are hoping to do both, by helping themselves heal they hope to help others and draw attention to available resources.
One of the organizers, Udith Townsend, said the rash of suicides a couple of years ago, including several in her family, pushed her and some other family members into action.
In 2020, she, Leroy and Liz Townsend and their daughter Sam, Tara Sick, Terri Nesemeier and April Early organized the first awareness walk. The event raised over $3,000 to help fund a scholarship for a local student pursuing a degree in a mental health field. Townsend said over the last year a foundation has been set up through Washington County Bank to accept tax-deductible donations. The group expects to present the first scholarship next spring.
This year’s walk, set for Oct. 2, will start and end at Carson Civic Center. Doors will open at noon for registration. The walk itself, planned for a mile through downtown, starts at 3 p.m.
The event starts with impact statements from event co-founders Leroy Townsend and Trish Alexander. A special guest speaker for the afternoon is Cory Greenwood, a Minnesota-based motivational speaker who tours the Midwest. Appearing with Greenwood is Tekamah native Nick Townsend.
After the walk, a free will donation supper will be held at the Carson Center. A silent auction and split the pot raffle start at 5 p.m.
The evening concludes with live music by Grant Kubie and a cash bar.
Donations to the foundation are welcome any time. Silent auction donations can be arranged by contacting Townsend at 402-237-1674; or Sick at 402-278-2993.