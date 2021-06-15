Off and running at Burt County Museum

After having a calm, quiet and uneventful year due to the COVID-19 virus, we are now off and running at the Burt County Museum.
Our first official event of the new year was the annual “Coffee on the Porch” on May 29. The crowd was smaller than years past, but we still had a nice group of alumni show up for the festivities. It was a bit on the chilly side, but the warmth of the conversation was enjoyed by all who attended.
We are now getting ready for our summer display. It will be quilts by the Logan Valley Quilters Guild. Our opening day is Saturday, June 12. In fact, by the time this article appears in the paper it will have already happened. Not to worry because the display will be up during regular museum hours all summer through Sept. 14. The quilters have an amazing variety of old and new quilts in all three buildings on the museum complex.
The Logan Valley Quilters Guild was organized in the spring of 1989 and has 23 members. The group meets every fourth Tuesday of the month, excluding July and December. If interested in joining, they usually meet at the First Lutheran Church in Oakland at 6:30 p.m. Their goal is to educate people of the importance of quilt construction and, most of all, to share their love of quilting with others. They enjoy making quilts for those in need. In 2017, they began sewing “Quilts of Valor” for Burt County veterans. Currently, they have presented 79 patriotic quilts to those men and women who have served our country.
We are also taking appointments for group tours. We have the Oakland summer school students coming to see us Thursday morning, June 17. We will have a large group of participants, along with a few parents, tour and learn what the museum is all about.
On Saturday, June 26, we will be joining the Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway Highway 75 Museum Crawl. The theme this year is “Skipping Through Time.” The Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway organization works very hard to promote tourism in Nebraska. We need to appreciate our natural environment and wonderful local businesses. The Byway Crawl will have three different highway routes, which will span over three different weekends. The museum is involved in the first weekend crawl, along with General Crook House in Omaha, McCord Mansion in Omaha, Oft’s B&B in Bennington, Washington County Museum and Historic Frahm House in Fort Calhoun, and the Historic Bryant House, also located in Tekamah. See the Nebraska Highway Byway tour website for more details.
We are happy to be up and running again this year and to think, this is only June’s schedule. By the way, we will be open on the Fourth of July from 1 to 4 p.m. We are so thankful for all your support in the past and cheers to a wonderful 2021 season.
Museum hours are Tues., Thurs., and Sat., 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment, 402-374-1505.