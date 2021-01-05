Oh the people you’ll meet

“When are we going to travel more?”
That question was exchanged many times between my husband and myself. The answer was, “When we retire.”
Jim and I finally switched gears and in January of 2015, left for 55 days of traveling in the Central American countries of Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. We don’t travel using ‘all inclusive’ packages, as they are above our budget range for the length of time we like to escape winter in Nebraska. (As I type, the forecast is for 3 degrees F tonight.)
That trip, we stayed at Airbnbs, 13 if I remember correctly. Now, I’ve had folks ask, what is Airbnb? According to Wikipedia is: “Airbnb, Inc. is an American vacation rental online marketplace company based in San Francisco. Airbnb offers arrangement for lodging, primarily home stays, or tourism experiences. The company does not own any of the real estate listings, nor does it host events; it acts as a broker, receiving commissions from each booking.”
Home stays are our favorite as one gets to meet local people, who are often renting out a spare room in their home But one could also stay in a small hotel, hostel, etc. Before COVID, we rented out an upstairs bedroom in our home to a wonderful variety of travelers.
On the Cental America trip, we traveled on local buses. We have stories. Do we have stories. Some of those stories will be shared in this column later this winter, as we are not traveling offshore this year due to COVID, and are amusing ourselves with retelling our stories to each other over our morning coffee.
During our last week in 2015, we stayed at an Airbnb in Managua, Nicaragua. It was run by a widowed woman and her adult son. Now, Nica houses are typically built right up to the public sidewalk. Behind the main house was small two story building, with our accommodation on the ground floor which included a private bathroom and small cooking area. Up a narrow set of stairs were two other rooms for single guests and a place to hand wash clothes.
Staying in one of the single rooms was a man named Randy. He rearranged his work schedule to take us on several adventures. One day he came to our door with mangos, which he had picked from a tree behind the main house. Were they tasty! When we left, he gave him the Blackberry phone we bought for use on the trip, as we could not see ourselves using it upon our return. Randy initially refused it, but we insisted and he beamed.
I recently contacted him and asked him to tell me what was going on in his life. In one e-mail he said he was thankful that he got one meal a day to eat. Randy had resided in the U.S. for a while and worked at a call center.
Below are his words from another e-mail:
First of all I would like to give thanks to God for letting you and Jim into my life.
I feel very bless to be alive. I pass the last 8 months with out a job do to the situation that we past with the Covid. I haven’t find one still because the jobs they all work from home and they required you to have a Computer laptop or desktop with at least 10Mbs or 20 Mbs of internet which is very expensive here. Most of the outsource jobs left the country (close operations in Nicaragua) making less opportunities to have a job.
The price of items for example rubbing alcohol, toilet paper, desodorant, basic products for personal use. The food price raise the beans, cheese, oil and rice; went up $1 more than before which in local currency it will be 34 cordoba.
I try to smile every day giving thanks for another day of life.
As a heads up I didn’t know that Covid symptoms was not been able to smell and taste. I had does symptoms few weeks back, already over it did not have fever or cough.
My hope and vision for the future is that the call centers or regular jobs open their building to have people working at their sites, that way I could work.
I consider my self a hard working person. If you put me a yard to clean I will leave it spic spot clean, for a plate of food that type of person I am.
Well this is part of what I am passing through. I just encourage all the people that read this to be thankful for all what you have around you; warm bed, food, water, a home, health, family love ones. Because maybe some one out there is needing some of what you have to survive.
With love
Randy S.
Be safe Covid is no a joke.
As we hunker down for the winter, Randy’s words and attitude inspire and at the same time haunt me.
Oh the places we gone and the people we’ve seen. Meeting people like Randy on our travels warms my soul and yet also brings tears to the eyes of this gal.
Love livin’ in Craig.