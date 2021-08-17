 Skip to main content
Old photos sought for Decatur Museum’s calendar

AB Fuller family

Azariah Bemis Fuller was one of Decatur’s earliest settlers. The Decatur Museum is housed in the home he built in 1875. A.B. kilned the brickwork and built the house in the Italianate style, which was typical for prominent and successful politicians or business people throughout Nebraska’s early statehood. He built most of Decatur’s first buildings, operated a hotel, a sawmill, and was briefly involved in organizing a coal mining company.

The Decatur Museum is looking for good quality photographs to feature in its 2022 historic calendar.

This year, the museum board is asking for old pictures of family, church groups, 4-H and neighborhood clubs. If you have good quality photos, the museum would like to include them in the calendar. Please contact Norma Farrens at nsfarrens@gmail.com or 402-349-5180 if you have photographs that fit this criteria.

The photographs must be good quality and may be scanned and e-mailed at 300 resolution or higher, or submitted directly through Facebook or Messenger.

This will be the 18th edition of the Decatur Historic Calendar that features local photographs and daily trivia about the events and people of Decatur and how world events affected the community.

All proceeds from the sale of the calendars go directly to the museum to fund maintenance of the building, exhibits and programming. They will be available for Christmas gift giving.

