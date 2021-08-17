Old photos sought for Decatur Museum’s calendar

Azariah Bemis Fuller was one of Decatur’s earliest settlers. The Decatur Museum is housed in the home he built in 1875. A.B. kilned the brickwork and built the house in the Italianate style, which was typical for prominent and successful politicians or business people throughout Nebraska’s early statehood. He built most of Decatur’s first buildings, operated a hotel, a sawmill, and was briefly involved in organizing a coal mining company.