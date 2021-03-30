Olsen’s silver paces Tigers at Wayne State

“It was fun to see some schools that we normally don’t see, and the competition level was high, so it was good to see our kids compete.”
That was girls track coach Taylor Klein’s assessment of Tekamah-Herman’s day at the Wayne State Invitational held March 19.
The Tiger effort was led by its lone senior, Halle Olsen. She cleared five feet in the high jump to claim second place, the highest finish of the day for any Tiger in any event. Olson also ran legs on the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
The 4x100 quartet of Lacey Petersen, Emma Wakehouse, Preslee Hansen and Olsen got teh baton all the way around the Wayne state oval in 56.90 seconds, good for third place.
Wakhouse, Hansen, Kaitlyn Quick and Olsen made four laps in 4:42.53 to take fourth in the day’s last event.
In other events, Wakehouse ran fourth in the 100 meters in 13.57 seconds got sixth place in long jump at 14’ 10.5”. Ella Booth placed fifth in the 800 meters in 3:00.33 run.
Overall, it was a great start to the season and gave us a good look at where a lot of our kids currently are,” Klein said. “We competed hard and the future looks promising.”
Boys coach Stan Mencke felt the same. Although short on points, Mencke said his squad was long on effort, which bodes well for the future.
Only Dawson Schram cracked the scoring column for the Tigers. His toss of 103’ 6” in the discus was good for fourth place on the day.
But the Tigers were oh, so close in other events.
For example, Cole Bottger’s 5:09.5 in the 1,600-meter run was a new personal best by 20 seconds but was less than two seconds out of sixth place.
Kaleb Quick set a new personal best in the triple jump at 38’ 3.75” but was about a foot out of sixth.
The 4x400 relay team of Quick, Bottger, Isaac Ruwe and Reece Williams ran ninth in 4:03.39 but they were six seconds out of sixth.
“But we got to have a track meet, that’s more than we could say a year ago” Mencke said. “I can’t complain about our effort. Now it’s just a matter of getting a little better every day.”
The Tigers were back in action March 26 at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational and were scheduled for West Point-Beemer’s Snowmelt Invitational on March 30 before heading to Malcolm for an invitational on April 7.
Tiger Stadium hosts Tekamah-Herman’s annual junior varsity invitational on Saturday, April 10.
The Tigers see their only home varsity date April 20, the Tiger Invitational.
Lyons-Decatur hosts the East Husker Conference meet May 1. The district meet is set for May 13 at Wisner.