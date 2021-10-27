Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women meeting

The Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its next meeting for all our Catholic women on Nov. 9, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont, Nebraska.
The Omaha Urban deanery will be hosting. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the fall exec. board meeting will be 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will be at 11:30 a.m., then lunch, and 1 to 3 p.m. will be the OACCW meeting. A presentation will be given by leadership, service and spirituality.
All ladies of the Archdiocese are invited to attend the newly formatted day of fellowship, spiritual nourishment and blessings. Please contact OU President, Lauren Bopp, 402-553-7163, if you have any questions.