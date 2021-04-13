Well, isn’t this rain a blessing!
The farm girl in me comes out every time it rains in the spring, whether we really need it or not. My dad’s voice always comes to me loud and clear, “never wish away the wet,” as I suppose the old farmer in him knew that every drop of moisture was needed for the possibly dry days ahead. A very wet April and May meant not completely stressing out in July and August - notice the word “completely.” Being weather-concerned on the farm was just a way of life.
Kent, having been raised on the family farm west of Herman, has clearly the same antennae as I when it comes to this subject. In fact I do believe, even when he was traveling back in the day for work, that the daily phone call began with, “did it rain/snow/hail/stop raining/how much rain did we get?” etc. and then we moved on in conversation to children, parents, household issues and so on. This just occurred to me so I guess once a farmer, always a farmer.
All of our grandchildren live in a city or town or village. The smaller town ones are becoming more aware of this rain “thing” and it’s importance according to the economy and the bigger city ones are being schooled by their parents on it as well.
They’re realizing it’s not just about their games being rained out or if they can go to the swimming pool for the afternoon since it’s much bigger than all that.
One day they’ll also fully realize that farming is in their blood, always was there from their beginning and with that the full circle of life will come around once again to whisper their inheritance because—once a farmer, always a farmer.
And isn’t that a lovely thing.