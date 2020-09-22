Second in a series
Tekamah voters passed an LB 840 economic development plan in 2018. Part of the deal was a half-cent addition to the sales tax rate to generate funds for economic development projects.
Two years later, the tax is generating about $100,000 a year.
So, how to spend the money?
Tekamah City Council on Sept. 10 suggested spending 75 percent on business development and the other 25 percent on housing with a focus on infill development, essentially building new homes where old ones have been torn down.
Council member Kelly Adamson said the figures are intended to be guidelines, not hard and fast rules. The breakout also could be revisted every year.
Directing the money toward housing also meets an objective of the city new comprehensive plan.
In it, it says, “The City should support housing improvement and development efforts as a means of both expanding the population and local tax base.”
Tekamah Planning Commission offered a good deal of input into the preparations for the new plan. Commission members identified “community motivation” and “citizen involvement” is a necessity in Tekamah, including more local festivals and gathering opportunities, as well as residential property clean-up.
They also suggested Tekamah needs to implement aggressive owner-occupied housing rehabilitation activities, including the demolition of substantially deteriorated and/or dilapidated housing units for new housing development. Affordable housing was identified as “severely lacking” in Tekamah.
Residents also were surveyed. Among their responses, 72.1 percent of the Survey participants resided in a single family home.
A total of 144, or 69.2 percent of the participants responded as being satisfied with their current housing situation. Remaining participants were either not satisfied or had no opinion.
Common housing complaints were housing units being too old, too small, or needing substantial rehabilitation.
Residents named nuisance enforcement as the top response to both how the appearance of the city can best be improved and how the sustainability of the city can best be improved.
The new comprehensive plan cited a countywide housing study that was completed in 2019. It included housing data for Tekamah and highlighted population, income, economic and housing trends and projections, as well as determined a five-year housing target demand for Tekamah.
A target demand for up to 35 new housing units by 2024 should be implemented, according to the study. It also recommends a five year housing action plan to identify specific housing projects most needed by the local citizens of Tekamah.
A “Target Housing Rehabilitation/Demolition Demand,” completed as part of the housing study, estimated that up to 121 housing structures in Tekamah will need moderate or substantial rehabilitation through 2024. Additionally, 30 housing units were targeted for demolition and replacement.
The comprehensive plan completed in 1995 showed a need for 86 houses.
The next plan, authored in 2009, was geared toward the annexation of Northridge and did not address targeted new home construction goals.
Based on census figures, it showed that the total number of housing units had not changed from 1990 to 2000, showing 827 units in each census. The number of vacant properties, however, had increased from 66 to 79.
It also called for the city to work with local banks and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Community Development Block Grant program to establish and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program to improve and preserve the existing housing stock.
The city also was encouraged to promote infill devlopment to ensure efficient growth and to stabilize existing neighborhoods.
Working toward meeting the goals of the 2020 comp plan, and the plans that preceded it, two local organizations are taking steps to increase the housing stock. Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. recently completed the first of three planned houses for infill lots. Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. used LB 840 funds to purchase two residential building lots and has begun construction on two new starter homes.
The plan also calls upon city government to enforce its codes.
An Action Step calls for the city to, “continue to enforce modern construction and property standards by including the most up-to-date International Building, Residential and Property Maintenance Codes with the City’s current municipal codes.”