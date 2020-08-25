School is back in session and that means an increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic around the schoolhouse and farther out into the community.
That means there’s more for drivers to watch for.
School officials do everything they can to keep children safe. Crosswalks and other high-traffic areas around the school are monitored before and after classes. Tekamah Police Department usually has a presence in the area as well. But everyone has a part to play in keeping children safe.
And this year, unlike any other, its not just on the highways and sidewalks. There’s also that coronavirus thing to guard against.
Still, the overriding sentiment remains the same—it is up to all of us to help keep our kids safe.