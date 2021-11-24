An open house for the new addition at Tekamah-Herman Schools is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. The new addition, the Career Education Center, the new maintenance building and other renovated areas will be open to the public until 6 p.m. Refreshments for the event will be provided by the Tekamah-Herman PTO.
Open house on Tuesday
