 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open house on Tuesday
featured top story

Open house on Tuesday

new front

An open house for the new addition at Tekamah-Herman Schools is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. The new addition, the Career Education Center, the new maintenance building and other renovated areas will be open to the public until 6 p.m. Refreshments for the event will be provided by the Tekamah-Herman PTO.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Thelma Brink
Community

Thelma Brink

Memorial services for Thelma Brink are pending with Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. She passed away Nov. 3, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab…

Kimberly Jackson
Community

Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News