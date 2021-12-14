Openings remain on city boards

Interested residents should contact the city office, mayor
No muss, no fuss, but in some cases, no nominees either.
During Thursday’s reorganization portions of the Tekamah City Council meeting, Mayor Ron Grass reappointed council members to their commissions. Gary Anderson will oversee the street department; Kelly Adamson, city buildings and solid waste; Matt Cass, pool and parks; and Jane Walford, water department. Grass oversees the police department.
Anderson also was re-elected by his peers for another term as council president and approved the annual corporate authorization.
The council also approved the mayor’s recommendations to fill slots on the various city boards and commissions, but openings do exist for interested citizens to fill.
Most notable on the list are the Tekamah Planning Commission where three openings remain and the Board of Adjustment where all five seats are open.
The mayor and council members all said they had spoken with prospective commission members but none wanted to take the job.
City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said the nine-member planning commission does have a quorum, “if everyone shows up.” She said state law allows the commission to go down to five members if an ordinance is passed to that effect.
Adamson suggested using the next two weeks to recruit members for the planning commission.
“If we don’t have anybody by the 23rd, then we can have (City Attorney Matt Munderloh) draft an ordinance.”
Karen Grass, Shirley Giles and Linda Hawley were reappointed to four-year terms on the Tekamah Housing Authority’s governing board.
Cindy Belfrage was reappointed to the museum board, Alaina Roche was reappointed to the library board, Gary Anderson was reappointed to the Tree Board and Jill McCluskey was appointed to replace Heidi Lindberg on the Pool Advisory Committee.
The city positions required by law also were approved with no changes to the structure.
In other business during its half-hour meeting Dec. 9, the council:
—Passed with the emergency clause Ordinance 1321. The measure updates the city’s voting wards. Immediate approval was necessary because the new maps must be submitted to the county election commissioner by the end of the month. The council’s next scheduled meeting is Dec. 23.
The changes to the wards are very minor.
Recent census figures show 1,714 people in the city. The dividing line for the two city voting wards traditionally has been 13th St. To assign half to each voting district would mean 857 people in each ward. A recent study conducted for the city by gWorks showed 837 in Ward I, the west half of town; and 877 in Ward II, a deviance of 2.33 percent, well within the 5 percent plus or minus variance allowed by law.
The new voting map prepared by gWorks shows a one-block wide strip east of 13th and south of F St. added to Ward I, but no one lives in the area.
—Heard first reading of Ordinance 1320. An annual move, the ordinance spells out salary ranges for city officials and employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
—Signed the year-end certification for the City Street Superintendent.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation requires each incorporated municipality to certify the appointment of a licensed street superintendent every year.
Compliance makes the city eligible for highway funding from the state.
—Granted a request from the Northeat Nebraska Community Action Partnership to rent the auditorium for less than half the normal rate. NENCAP uses the auditorium six times a year to host clinics of its Women, Infants and Children Nutrition program and its immunization program.
NENCAP has for several years paid $30 for each use.
—Approved Pay Request 4 from Eriksen Construction for work on the new swimming pool. The request was for $515,714.97. City officials said roughly $2.9 million remains to be paid on the project and over $280,000 remains available for contingencies.