Our civil liberties are being abused

Civil liberties are guarantees and freedoms that governments promise not to abridge, either by legislation or judicial interpretation, without due process. Individual rights protected by law from unjust governmental or other interference.
Most retired individuals have the luxury of time at their disposal to pay attention to what is going on in the world. Those who are out there, trying to make a living, raise a family, be involved in their children’s activities, have kids in college, and just trying to make ends meet are inundated with many constant decisions to make. Life becomes much more demanding.
This is why we need access to unbiased news media to tell it like it is. Our local radio and TV stations do not tell both sides of what is really going on. Adding to this is our social media that is shared on our smartphones.
Our radio comes on early in the morning so we can listen to KTIC for local and ag related news. We listen to KETV at 5 p.m. to catch up on local news, weather and the world news. In the evenings we tune into OANN, Newsmax, Fox Nation, and Victory channels to hear the rest of the story. Comparing local channels to these other news media channels gives us insight as to what is taking place in our country. We all need to educate ourselves as to what is true and what is not. By listening to both sides, you can assess what is really happening.
We all need to wake up and acknowledge that we are living in a world of the cancel culture (or call-out culture) which is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media, or in person. It is designed to project only one side of an issue.