Pack catching up with loop leaders

For weeks, Clements Trucking looked like the runaway winner in men’s league play at Northridge Country Club. But as the season winds down, the leaders are starting to look more vulnerable with four weeks left on the slate.

A 30-18 loss to Titus Farms last week brought the truckers back to the pack. The loss cut their lead in the standings to just eight points, 410-408 over the runner-up club, Lucas Wood’s Team.

They moved into second following a 33.5-14.5 win over team Adam. Brandon Anderson helped the winning cause with an icy net 23. Mike Wood added a net 29 for the winners. Rich Adam carded a gross 35, tying for the week’s low score, in a losing cause.

Team McCann authored a 26-22 win over Team Bryant, dropping the losers from second into third. The McCann crew held the fifth spot with the win.

Cellar dwelling Farm and Ranch Services was a 24.5-23.5 winner over NP Dodge who fell a spot to fourth. John Sheehan added up a net 26 for NP Dodge.

In other matches:

Save More market sacked TiCaRds by a 33-15 count. Creston Fertilizer notched a 27-21 win over Team Gilmore.

Team Parson was a 25.5-22.5 winner over Team Bennett.

Team Goll squeaked out a 24.5-23.5 win over Washington County Bank behind Richie Goll’s gross 35. Team Hoover got past Team Going 24.5-23.5.

Play in the 20-team league continues every Tuesday night throughout the summer.

Men’s League Standings

1. Clements Trucking, 410; 2. Lucas Wood’s Team, 402; 3. Team Bryant, 398.5; 4. NP Dodge, 395; 5. Team McCann, 393; 6. Titus Farms, 392; 7. Team Hoover, 391; 8. Team Bennett, 388.5; 9. Save More Market, 387.5; 10. Team Gilmore, 387; 11. Agwerx Aviation, 386; 12. Riverfront Hunt Club, 386; 13. Team Parson, 385; 14. Team Going, 379; 15. Washington County Bank, 379; 16. Creston Fertilizer, 378.5; 17. Team Goll, 376.5; 18. TiCaRds, 374; 19. Team Adam, 347.5; 20. Farm and Ranch Services, 341.

