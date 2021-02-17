Word has been received of the death of Pamela Marr.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She passed away Feb. 4, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va., following a short battle with cancer. She was 68.
Pamela Grace was born July 2, 1952, in Norfolk, Va., to William H. (Bo), and Maxine Rae Barnette and lived in Norfolk as well as Tekamah. She was a graduate of Norfolk General Nursing School and was on the trauma team at the emergency room of Norfolk General Hospital and on a hospital trauma team in Omaha where her nursing skills were admired and she helped many patients under her care.
Pam’s most treasured times were spent with her family. Her sister Sheila was by Pam’s side as she battled cancer. Her daughter, Tina, drove from Iowa to help care for her mother and Pam’s brothers, Danny and Mike, were with her to help celebrate the holidays and take care of her.
Pam loved riding with her husband, Vere, on his motorcycle and was very proud of earning her patch from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club. Pam and Vere loved to travel and visited 45 states.
Pam loved crafting and shared her creative talents with her family. She especially loved the holidays and having her friends and family celebrate together.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pam is survived by her husband, daughters Tina M. Kingsbury and Roxy Fink; sons John Feniello and Adam Marr; siblings Danny, Sheila and Michael Barnette; three grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews,
Memorials may be directed to charity of the donor’s choice.
Simply Cremation, of Virginia Beach, is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at simplycrematioonline.com.