Pancake feed to start July 4 activities

There’s nothing like a good breakfast to start the day. You can get one on the Fourth of July.
Tekamah’s Swimming Pool Task Force is hosting a pancake feed in front of Tekamah City Auditorium on the Fourth. Serving runs from 8-10 a.m.
The feed is among the activities being planned for the day . Although a complete schedule is still being finalized, many of the traditional events are returning.
Among them, the annual parade will begin at noon on Sunday, July 4. The time is two hours later than the typical start time to make time for church services in the city.
Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaindealer office at 707 So. 13th St. All floats must register first and receive a float number before lining up. The sooner you arrive, the better, parade officials say. They ask that all entrants please check in no later than 11:15 a.m.
After check-in, you will be directed to go north from the Plaindealer on 13th St. to J St. From there, a director will filter floats onto 11th or 12th St., facing south. The line will go as far south as G St. where barricades will be posted. If necessary, 10th St. also will be used for the line-up.
The parade will begin from G St., by Gotta Get Some Coffee, where only bands, Shriners, Classic Car Club and VFW/American Legion vehicles will have reserved areas. There should be no other unassigned vehicles in this area.
Judges will be present during the parade, and a prize will be given to the most unique float or group that follows this year’s theme: “The Party in the USA Resumes!”
Chamber officials also are planning on a fireworks show in the evening.
The Chamber also has begun seeking sponsorships for the annual 4th of July celebration, known as FreedomFest.
Commitment levels top out at $1,000. Levels are available at $500, $250 and $100. Each level includes an increasing amount of advertising exposure.
More information is available by e-mailing the Chamber at: tekamahchamber@gmail.com.