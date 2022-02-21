 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pancake-palooza on Fat Tuesday
featured top story urgent

Pancake-palooza on Fat Tuesday

stack of pancakes

As a kick-off to the Lenten season, Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Community Church Council is sponsoring a pancake feed on Fat Tuesday, March 1.

It will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, located across the street from Tekamah City Auditorium.

The tradition of Fat Tuesday (known as Shrove Tuesday in the church) dates back to the earliest times of Christianity, said Pastor Michael McGregor of Tekamah’s United Methodist Church. “It is a celebration of the end of Epiphany and occurs the day before Lent begins. As Lent often involved periods of fasting and self-sacrifice, it became a tradition to celebrate with one final feast before entering Lent.”

Everyone is invited for pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Cost for the meal is a free will offering.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Beckman
Community

Mary Beckman

Word has been received of the death of Herman native Mary Beckman. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2022, after a long battle with cance…

Mary King
Community

Mary King

Funeral services for Mary King will be held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial will be in Teka…

Stan Pearson
Community

Stan Pearson

Funeral services for Stanley W. Pearson, are set for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. A visitat…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News