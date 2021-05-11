 Skip to main content
Papio NRD hosting e-waste collections

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is hosting a series of e-waste collections later this month.

These free collections will be held at NRD/USDA service centers in Blair, Tekamah, Dakota City and Walthill. Collection are set for Tuesday, May 25, in Tekamah and Blair. The Tekamah site will accept e-waste from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Blair collection will run from 3-6 p.m. Collections will be held in Dakota City and Walthill on Thursday, May 27. The Dakota City collection will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Walthill collection will run from 3-5 p.m.

Gather unwanted e-waste, drive to a scheduled collection site, get in line, stay in your vehicle and collection staff will unload for you. The collections will accept computers, monitors, televisions, printers, office equipment, DVD/VHS players, audio equipment, radios and other small electronic devices.

E-waste will only be accepted during the scheduled times and locations rain or shine. E-waste will not be accepted from computer or electronics repair/retail businesses, nor will the collections accept microwaves or appliances.

Midwest Electronic Recovery will wipe or shred all computer hard drives and recycle the materials collected.

Funding for these free e-waste collections is provided through the Litter Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Previous collections have received more than 193 tons of e-waste, and 97 percent of which has been recycled.

