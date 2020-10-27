Tekamah-Herman Elementary’s annual Halloween parade will take place as usual, mostly. It will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The following Monday, Nov. 2, has been chosen as a rain date.
Tekamah-Herman Schools and the local PTO sponsor the parade. Their only requirement is anyone passing out the candy must wear a mask and gloves. Please do not have the kids reach into a bowl or bag to get candy.
The public is invited to watch the costume parade, but social distancing guidelines should be maintained.