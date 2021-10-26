Parade kicks off Halloween events

Tekamah-Herman Elementary’s annual Halloween parade will take place as usual. The parade is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The following Tuesday, Nov. 2, has been chosen as a rain date.
As in the past, the parade starts from the elementary school and kids and staff, in costume, will parade down both sides of main street. At the corner with H St., near the fire station, kids will cross the street and head back to school on the other side of the street.
Tekamah-Herman Schools and the local PTO sponsor the event. The public is invited to watch the costume parade.
But the fun doesn’t end when the school day does.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, a “Trunk or Treat” Halloween Festival will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lied Tekamah Public Library. Hosted by the library and the Clover Stars 4-H Club, the event will benefit the Backpack Program at Tekamah-Herman Schools and the Clover Stars.
To sponsor a trunk, or to donate to the cause, contact Allison Jones at 402-870-0570 or aljones1113@gmail.com.