A celebration of the life of Paula Cole was held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bancroft. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away Feb. 28, 2022, at her home. She was 69.
Paula Rae (Anderson) Cole was born to Wayne and Claudine (Ferris) Anderson on Nov. 29, 1952, in Oakland.
She grew up on the family farm as the second of four siblings. Growing up, she helped her father on the hog farm outside of Bancroft. She attended Payne School until 6th grade and then later graduated from Bancroft High School in 1971.
On July 5, 1971, she married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Cole at the United Methodist Church in Lyons. Early in their marriage, they lived near the family farm by Bancroft. The 1980’s brought a new move into Bancroft. To their union were their three children: Jennifer, Christopher and Brandi. In July 2021, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Paula spent many years working as a cook at the Lyons Manor, Hiway Café and Country Pub. She also worked at Region IV in Lyons and Roger’s Market. She and Dick also owned and operated The Cole Mine in Bancroft during the 1990’s. Later in life came her favorite job when she was able to stay home and babysit her grandchildren.
Paula was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bancroft and served as a deacon and helped at Vacation Bible School alongside her friend, Carole VanKirk.
More than anything else, Paula loved spending time with her family and was proud as her family continued to grow. She was especially proud of her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her legacy of love and the value of family will continue to live on through children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Ella Cole.
Survivors include her husband, Dick; two daughters, Jennifer Cole of Bancroft, Brandi Cole of Bancroft and son and daughter-in-law Chris (Stacy) Cole of Hastings, Minnesota; grandchildren Britanny and Brett Stanek, Jacob Cole, Kylee Cole and Matthew Jones, Mackinzie Cole and three great-grandchildren, Case, Austin and Ty Stanek; one sister, Debra (Scott) Vercellono; brothers Ron (Nancy) Anderson and Wade Anderson; many brother and sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.