Before escaping last winter for better climes, we attended a memorial service for a long time Lincoln friend, Pat Wendt. At that service, each of her three sons came one at a time and shared a similar memory with Jim. It was when their step-father, Scott Wendt, brought them up to hunt. They would leave Lincoln early. By the time the foursome got to Craig, they were hungry—hungry as only youth can be. Jim would have something for them to eat. Each of Pat’s now 50-something sons reminisced about how good the squirrel tasted.
On Friday, Aug. 7 of 2020, Jim and I discussed harvesting our peach crop. Jim had been carefully monitoring a bountiful crop on our young peach trees, which he estimated to be around a half bushel. We thought that weather and schedule wise, Sunday or Monday would be a perfect day for maximum peach flavor. We had sampled a couple already and judged them to be delectable.
Monday afternoon, we headed out, clean gallon-sized ice cream buckets in hand. Thoughts of collecting and consuming those fuzzy treats were foremost in our minds. I had already consulted several sources for recipes and made sure I had the proper ingredients.
When we approached the trees, we were amazed and not in a good way.
Six, small, underripe peaches were all that remained on the trees. Jim carefully examined the ground, looking for peach pits, evidence of bird depredation. Only one pit was found. Buckets in hand, we returned our six measly and unripe peaches to the house and got coffee.
Having blocked out time to process our anticipated harvest, enjoying our brew in our back yard seemed to be a good time filler. As we enjoyed the weather, not too hot, no bugs and nary a hint of wind, I called Jim’s attention to an actively moving peach tree.
Squirrels. They were looking for the last of the peaches.
The culprits were found. Looks like squirrel, peach fattened ones, will return to the menu.
Love livin’ in Craig.